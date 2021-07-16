Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

