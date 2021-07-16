Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.82 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

SLCR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 15,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

