Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $8.50 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 0.3% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGACU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $582,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,896,000.

OTCMKTS LGACU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

