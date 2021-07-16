Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.17% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000.

FINM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 1,054,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,661. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

