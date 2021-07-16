Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NDACU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 10,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

