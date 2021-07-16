Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rambus by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.90. 4,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,547. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

