RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

RAPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. 2,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

