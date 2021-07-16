Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.13 million and $3,742.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

