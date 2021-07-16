Raymond James Reiterates “$42.37” Price Target for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James set a $42.37 target price on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.