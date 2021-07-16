Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Union Pacific (UNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

7/12/2021 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Union Pacific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

