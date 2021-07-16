Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.0% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

