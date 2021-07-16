Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

CLX opened at $181.57 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

