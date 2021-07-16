REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $57.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

