Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

