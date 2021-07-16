Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 247,196 OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 247,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE OCFT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.