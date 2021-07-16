Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 86,400 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.16 million, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

