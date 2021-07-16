Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,499,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,411,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 694.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 177,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $9,232,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

