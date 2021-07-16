Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $354.63 million, a P/E ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

