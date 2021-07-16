Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after buying an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $8,672,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $4,130,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $27.01. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,496. The stock has a market cap of $972.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

