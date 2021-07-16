Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

