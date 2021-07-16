Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Short Interest Update

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.
REGI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.