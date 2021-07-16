Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Short Interest Update

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

REGI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

