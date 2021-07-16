Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1,807.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.