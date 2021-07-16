Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.20.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.30 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

