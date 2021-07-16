Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastenal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

