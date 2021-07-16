Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $4.02 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KALV stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

