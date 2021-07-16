Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

NYSE:TFII opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

