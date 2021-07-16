Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $12.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,179,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,741,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

