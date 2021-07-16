Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apyx Medical (APYX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX):

7/13/2021 – Apyx Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Apyx Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Apyx Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Apyx Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Apyx Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Apyx Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. "

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 45,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,986. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $313.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

