Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apyx Medical (APYX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX):
- 7/13/2021 – Apyx Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/7/2021 – Apyx Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Apyx Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/1/2021 – Apyx Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Apyx Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Apyx Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. "
NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 45,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,986. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $313.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.75.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
