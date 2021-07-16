Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barings BDC (BBDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC):

7/14/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

6/28/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

6/25/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Barings BDC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Barings BDC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/25/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

