Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) recently:

7/16/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $953.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners LP alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.