Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

