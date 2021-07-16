Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Commerzbank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €80.20 ($94.35) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

