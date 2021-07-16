Richard Andrew Hope Sells 4,705 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total value of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

TET opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,155.60. The firm has a market cap of £650.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Treatt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 491 ($6.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

