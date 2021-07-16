Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,842 shares of company stock valued at $347,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.