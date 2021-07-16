Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.88 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

