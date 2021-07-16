RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OPP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 1,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
