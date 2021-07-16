RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 1,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

