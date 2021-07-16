Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Riverview Financial worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Riverview Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

