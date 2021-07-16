Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143,445 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

