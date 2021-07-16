Rocket Vault Trading Down 43.8% Over Last Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $355,082.58 and $356,195.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00110975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.21 or 1.00021222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.