Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 353.08.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

