Roth Capital Lowers Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Price Target to $4.00

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

