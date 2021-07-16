Roth Capital Lowers Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Price Target to $4.00

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
