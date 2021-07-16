Rotork’s (RTOXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

