Rotten (ROT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,098.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $266,661.18 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00836074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,402,893 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

