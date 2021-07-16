Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$3.79 and a 52 week high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.21. The firm has a market cap of C$201.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,293.96.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

