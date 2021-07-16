Royal Bank of Canada Buys 141,078 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $84,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,414,462 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $312.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

