Royal Bank of Canada Buys 24,779 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $82,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,705,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

IGM stock opened at $408.80 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $416.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.76.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.