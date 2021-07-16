Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $89,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $169.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.