Royal Bank of Canada Has $75.67 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $75,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,436.03 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $853.02 and a 12 month high of $1,454.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,327.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

