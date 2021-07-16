Royal Bank of Canada Has $80.78 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $80,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,258,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $44.93 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

