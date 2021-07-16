Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of RUSMF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

